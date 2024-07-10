Share

Havana, Cuba.- Nearly fifty governments of the world have rejected the inclusion of Cuba on the State Department’s list of countries that sponsor terrorism, informed the Foreign Ministry of the Caribbean nation.

The claim is joined by the repudiation pronouncements of movements, organizations, institutions, activists and international personalities, who qualify this designation as unjust and arbitrary, and denounce its consequences on the Cuban nation and families.

Earlier in the week, in a letter addressed to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops urged Joe Biden’s administration to remove Cuba from the list and begin the path of mutual understanding.

The Russian State Duma (lower house of the Federal Assembly) also repudiated Washington’s provision, which limits the rights of Cubans inside and outside the island and hinders any kind of humanitarian aid, business, investment and trade related to this Antillean nation and its citizens.

Likewise, the coercive measure creates additional obstacles to the delivery of humanitarian assistance at a time when the country is grappling with shortages of basic goods and medical supplies, exacerbated by the tightening of the U.S. blockade policy.

It ostensibly limits or even outright prohibits exchanges of artists, writers, academics, activists and journalists residing on the island.

Paradoxically, while the United States keeps Cuba on this list, it shelters in its territory groups that organize, finance and execute terrorist actions with the purpose of subverting the revolutionary process.

This Monday, the Ministry of the Interior revealed details of an infiltration operation recently thwarted by specialized forces of that agency, aimed at carrying out attacks against economic, social and military objectives with destabilizing purposes.

Some of those involved in the organization, planning and financing of that action are included in the national list of persons implicated in acts of terrorism against Cuba, among them Willy González, head of the paramilitary organization Nueva Nación Cubana en Armas, based in Florida.

According to Colonel Victor Alvarez, second chief of the Specialized Organ of the General Directorate of Criminal Investigation of the Ministry of the Interior, facts like this have been repeatedly denounced to the US authorities without any action being taken.

According to analysts, the double standards of the U.S. Government in dealing with such a sensitive issue as terrorism exposes the true essence of the policy with which successive U.S. administrations have tried, for more than six decades, to overthrow the Cuban Revolution.