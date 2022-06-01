Matanzas, Cuba.- Focusing on the role of the language professionals in the construction of culture and peace, the 22th World Congress of the International Federation of Translators (FIT) began in this western Cuban province on Wednesday. The conclave, to be run until June 3, brings together 400 participants and discusses 85 papers from representatives of […]

The conclave, to be run until June 3, brings together 400 participants and discusses 85 papers from representatives of 50 countries, in what is the first meeting of its kind held in a Latin American country.

According to the event’s program, the Congress seeks to highlight the role the language professionals have played in ensuring understanding among nations, guaranteeing the cultural diversity and protecting the human rights.

Translators and interpreters; users of language services, government departments and other interested parties in the sector are attending the meeting. They seek to establish professional relations and exchange ideas on the latest advances in this area.

Cuba is represented by the Cuban Association of Translators and Interpreters, an organization that has won three world prizes granted by the world governing body and a Pan-Hispanic award conferred by the Latin Union.

The activities prior to the Congress began on May 30, during which the internal life of the FIT, the new proposals for full members or observers and the amendments to the by-laws were analyzed.

On Tuesday, the International Federation of Translators approved Spanish as the third official language of its organization, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported on Twitter.