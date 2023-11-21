Havana, Cuba.- Cuban Vice President Salvador Valdés Mesa held a meeting on Monday with Édouard Ngirente, Prime Minister of Rwanda, where he is on an official visit.

Through his account in X, Valdés Mesa described the program of activities of his visit to the African nation as very fruitful.

In the dialogue with Ngirente, the Cuban representative ratified the commitment of the largest of the Antilles to work to increase cooperation in all spheres that contribute to the prosperity of both peoples.

“Intense and very fruitful program of activities I carried out this Monday in Rwanda. In dialogue with the Prime Minister, Édouard Ngirente, I ratified #Cuba’s commitment to work to increase cooperation in all spheres that contribute to the prosperity of both peoples.”

Cuba’s Vice President began today his official visit to Rwanda, the last destination of a tour that began this November 13 through nations of the African continent such as Ghana, Guinea Bissau and Ethiopia.

On Monday, Valdés Mesa was received by Paul Kagame, head of state of Rwanda, with whom he discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation.

He also spoke with Kalinda Francois Xavier, president of the Rwandan Senate, to whom he ratified the willingness of the Cuban Parliament to work to strengthen economic and political relations between the two countries.

The official Cuban delegation is also composed of Tania Margarita Cruz Hernández, First Deputy Minister of Public Health, and Ángel Villa Hernández, Deputy Director General of Bilateral Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.