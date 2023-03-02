Baku, Azerbaidzhan.- The Vice President of Cuba, Salvador Valdés Mesa, continued today in this capital an intense program of interviews with dignitaries participating tomorrow in a Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM). During his third day of work in the capital of Azerbaijan, Valdes-Mesa, who chairs the Cuban delegation to the important meeting that will […]

Baku, Azerbaidzhan.- The Vice President of Cuba, Salvador Valdés Mesa, continued today in this capital an intense program of interviews with dignitaries participating tomorrow in a Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM).

During his third day of work in the capital of Azerbaijan, Valdes-Mesa, who chairs the Cuban delegation to the important meeting that will discuss the work of the NAM in their recovery after the Covid-19 pandemic, met with the president of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Zeljka Cvijanovic.

Valdés Mesa invited the president to visit the Caribbean island and both advocated strengthening bilateral relations and expanding cooperation in areas of interest to both countries, revealed diplomatic sources close to the talks.

Described by the informants themselves as friendly and productive, the Cuban vice president held a meeting with Abu Odongo, foreign minister of Uganda, nation that will assume the reins of the Non-Aligned in 2023, a group of 120 States led by Azerbaijan since 2019.

On this very day, the vice president of Cuba spoke in a fraternal atmosphere with his Tanzanian counterpart, Philip Isdor Mpango, the same sources highlighted.

Earlier he was received by the president of the Azeri Parliament, Sahiba Gafarova, with whom he agreed to continue promoting bilateral ties in all areas, particularly the inter-parliamentary ties between the Antillean and Eurasian nation.

The high representative of the Caribbean island was received the day before by the ruler of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, who expressed his gratitude to Cuba for its support to the Azeri presidency of the NAM.

Both parties demonstrated the good level of bilateral relations, as well as discussed issues of interest to the Non-Aligned about the complex international situation.

The Cuban delegation arrived in Baku last Monday to attend the important NAM meeting, which will discuss the post-pandemic recovery from Covid-19, a health crisis that occupied most of Azerbaijan’s activity at the head of the rotating presidency of the movement.

This Summit of the so-called Contact Group to combat the global crisis of this disease will follow up on the one held virtually in May 2020, under the slogan United against Covid-19, in which the Cuban president, Miguel Díaz-Canel, intervened.

Participants then approved a declaration entitled “United against the Covid-19 pandemic”, which expressed the determination of the Non-Aligned to make an effective contribution to international efforts to address the unprecedented effects of the health emergency.