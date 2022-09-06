Paris, France.- The French association Cuba Linda called to participate in a conference-debate on the current situation on the island and the impact of the blockade imposed by the United States. The meeting, under the name of ‘Still under the blockade, where is Cuba?’ will be held on Sunday, September 11th, in the last three […]

Paris, France.- The French association Cuba Linda called to participate in a conference-debate on the current situation on the island and the impact of the blockade imposed by the United States.

The meeting, under the name of ‘Still under the blockade, where is Cuba?’ will be held on Sunday, September 11th, in the last three days of the 2022 edition of the Fête de l’Humanité event.

Despite the blockade, Cuba continues to arouse the admiration of the peoples of the world, for its resistance, high human development index, remarkable scientific level and free and universal access to education and health, the association said in the call.

Cuba Linda said that the upsurge in hostility found continuity with Joseph Biden despite his electoral promises to reverse it.

Added to all this is ignominious media propaganda and interference and destabilization maneuvers promoted from Miami, the association stressed.

Cuba Linda mentioned Cuba’s successes in such a difficult context, such as the creation of its own vaccines to face Covid-19, and the continuity of its solidarity work for the planet, with the sending of thousands of doctors to combat the pandemic in other countries.

It also announced the participation in the meeting of the Cuban ambassador to France, Otto Vaillant, and the journalists Cathy Dos Santos, chief editor of the newspaper l’Humanité, and Viktor Dédaj, director of the Le Grand Soir site.