Paris, France.- Cubans living in France participated on Wednesday with messages of repudiation in a worldwide tweet called by US organizations to reject the US economic, commercial and financial blockade against Cuba.

‘Let us all join this tweet, let us all join the bridges of love, regardless of ideology, think of your people, your relatives, neighbors and friends, everyone against the blockade,’ assured Virgilio Ponce, a resident of the southern town of Hendaye.

Ponce described as genocidal the blockade applied against Cuba for over 60 years by the last 13 US presidents.

Today a tweet, tomorrow a caravan, from Europe we tell you that we are with you and that your voices can reach President Joe Biden, he said in reference to the Cubans who are demanding an end to the blockade on the US.

The Bridges of Love project, the Alianza Martiana, the PazAmor association and ForNorm (Foundation for the Normalization of U.S.-Cuba Relations) are among the promoters of the initiative on the social network.

Also in France, Danilo Campos joined the convened tweet to demand the reopening of the US embassy in Havana, the sending of remittances and regular flights from US cities to Cuba.