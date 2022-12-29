Stockholm, Sweden.- The Swedish-Cuban Solidarity Association announced the shipment to Cuba of two 40-foot containers with aid as part of its activities against the US blockade. In statements to Prensa Latina, the president of the organization, Zoltan Tiroler, stressed that the fraternity with Cuba in Denmark also contributed resources for the cargo, which is scheduled […]

In statements to Prensa Latina, the president of the organization, Zoltan Tiroler, stressed that the fraternity with Cuba in Denmark also contributed resources for the cargo, which is scheduled to arrive in Cuba at the end of January via the port of Mariel.

The aid consists of 18 tons of aid, an important part of it dedicated to the health, education, agriculture, electronics and construction sectors, he explained.

According to Tiroler, medical and electronic equipment, agricultural tools, toiletries, masks, surgical gloves, syringes and other supplies for health care were sent to various Cuban provinces.

The two containers with donations collected in Sweden and Denmark include material for schools in the provinces of Santiago de Cuba, Holguín and Pinar del Río, as well as for hospitals in a number of provinces, he explained.

The Swedish-Cuban Solidarity Association stated previously that during this year it donated 55,000 euros to Cuba as part of a campaign to help it combat the effects of the US blockade.

Each transfer meant a lot of work, starting from the obstacles imposed by the banks as a result of the extraterritorial nature of Washington’s hostile policy, Tiroler said.