Kingstown, Jamaica.- The Association of Cuban Residents in St. Vincent and the Grenadines Juan Almeida Bosque, the SVG-CUBA Solidarity Movement and government officials rejected in an event the U.S. blockade against the island. The participants in the activity for the National Culture Day in Cuba also condemned other destabilizing attempts of the U.S. government against […]

Kingstown, Jamaica.- The Association of Cuban Residents in St. Vincent and the Grenadines Juan Almeida Bosque, the SVG-CUBA Solidarity Movement and government officials rejected in an event the U.S. blockade against the island.

The participants in the activity for the National Culture Day in Cuba also condemned other destabilizing attempts of the U.S. government against the Caribbean country and sent donations worth 10 000 dollars, reported the embassy in Havana.

The coordinator of the Solidarity Movement Bernard Hamilton handed over a check with that sum to Ambassador Jose M. Leyva.

The donation, which was added to another on October 13 for 50 000 dollars made by Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves, was accompanied by other pronouncements and expressions of solidarity with Havana.

Cuban Ambassador Leyva thanked both gestures of support to the island and considered it a new sign of the brotherhood and solidarity that characterize the relations between the two Caribbean states.