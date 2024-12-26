Share

Havana, Cuba.- The new Sri Lankan Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunil Kumara Gamagem, has expressed his interest in enhancing sports cooperation with Cuba during a meeting in Colombo with the Cuban Ambassador, Andrés González.

At the meeting, Kumara Gamagem learned about the progress made in sports development in Cuba since the Revolution on January 1, 1959.

The meeting was attended by the Deputy Ministers for Youth, Eranga Gunasekara, and for Sports, Sugath Thilakarathne, as well as Maribel Duarte González, the First Secretary of the Cuban Embassy.

This year marks the 65th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Cuba and Sri Lanka.

Cuba provides fully funded medical scholarships to young people from Sri Lanka every year.

Recently, the Cuban Ambassador and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Tourism, and Employment Abroad, Vijitha Herath, agreed to continue strengthening the historical ties between their countries.

After taking office as President of Sri Lanka, Anura Kumara Dissanayake confirmed to his Cuban counterpart, Miguel Díaz-Canel, their shared commitment to working together for global peace and justice. (