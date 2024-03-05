Havana, Cuba.- The Meliá Internacional Varadero Hotel, in Varadero, will host the 69th Regional Commission of the Americas of UN Tourism, an agency specialized in promoting responsible tourism.

According to the site www.trabajadores.cu, more than 20 countries will attend the meeting from April 29 to 30, which will mark a milestone to reflect on the development of the travel industry.

Among the guests are Zurab Pololikashvili, Secretary General of UN Tourism, and Gustavo Santos, representative for the Americas of that organization.

One of the objectives of the event is the exchange with leaders and managers of the sector on topics related to tourism.

Along with the 69th commission, the seminar Promoting tourism development through innovation in community tourism will be held, which will allow learning about innovative ways to promote the leisure industry in the area of ??the Americas.

The website points out that the Meliá Internacional Varadero reaffirms itself as an ideal place for holding events, congresses and conventions, as it already has hosted important events such as the World Cocktail World Cup in 2022 and the Underwater Photography World Cup in 2023.

UN Tourism, the former World Tourism Organization, is responsible at the international level for ensuring the implementation of responsible, sustainable, accessible tourism in full harmony with the environment.