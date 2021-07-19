Asuncion, Paraguay.- Paraguayan intellectual Martin Almada, winner of the 2002 Alternative Nobel Prize, on Sunday demanded an end to the blockade that the United States has imposed on Cuba for more than six decades.

In a message to Prensa Latina, Almada rejected the actions perpetrated against Cuba in recent days, described them as extreme, and affirmed that Cuba has the right to defend its truth.

The Paraguayan writer, who discovered the Archives of Operation Condor that unveiled the criminal pact of coordinated repressions by the military dictatorships in the Southern Cone in the 20th century, expressed gratitude, on behalf of his compatriots, for the generosity of Cuba, where doctors, artists, engineers and indigenous young people have studied.

He said that many of his compatriots recovered their health thanks to the care received in Cuban hospitals, and noted that for this reason, Paraguay has the duty of grateful memory.

Almada, who is also a member of the Network of Intellectuals in Defense of Humanity, recalled in his message the ‘Yo si Puedo’ (Yes, I Can) literacy program, which the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro, gave to his country through prominent writer and journalist Augusto Roa Bastos.