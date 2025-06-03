Share

Genoa, Italy.- The National Association of Italy-Cuba Friendship (ANAIC) paid tribute over the weekend to Fabio Di Celmo, on the 60th anniversary of his birth. Fabio was killed on September 4, 1997 in Havana — a victim of terrorism against Cuba.

A delegation from ANAIC made a pilgrimage to the Arenzano cemetery, in the northern province of Genoa, to remember Di Celmo at the graveside. Di Celmo was a young man from that town who lost his life at the age of only 32 years after a bomb was detonated at the Copacabana Hotel in Havana.

The event was chaired by Bice Parodi, of the national secretariat of this Italian solidarity organization; Franco Zunino, regional coordinator for Liguria, as well as local leaders such as Luisa Giglio and Roberto Casella of the Anaic group in Celle Ligurie, and Paolo Palazzo of the Foresti-De Vena group in Genoa.

The attack that killed Di Celmo, the note recalls, was carried out by Salvadoran mercenary Raúl Cruz, under the orders of Cuban-born terrorist Luis Posada Carriles, linked to the United States Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), which at the time supported attacks against tourist targets on the island. A charge of C-4 explosives was placed in an ashtray in the hotel bar and, when it exploded at 12:18 p.m., a sharp piece of shrapnel penetrated the young Italian’s neck, shattering a cervical vertebra and the left carotid artery, resulting in his almost immediate death, the document details.

In an interview, Posada Carriles acknowledged his ties to the U.S. intelligence services, which is why he received protection from that country’s government, where he died free in 2018 at the age of 90.

In a recent statement, Anaic reaffirmed its condemnation of the protection granted by US authorities to this cruel terrorist, who died without paying for his horrendous crimes, despite extradition requests submitted by Cuba, Venezuela, and even Italy, whose Parliament approved the request in 2007.