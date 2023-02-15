Havana, Cuba.- President Miguel Diaz-Canel reiterated Cuba’s solidarity with the Syrian people and Government on Tuesday, when he signed the book of condolences at that nation’s Embassy due to the tragic earthquake that shook the African country a week ago. On his Twitter account, the president expressed, “For Syria all the love, friendship and solidarity. […]

On his Twitter account, the president expressed, “For Syria all the love, friendship and solidarity. This is how I confirmed this morning to its ambassador to Cuba, Ghassam Obeid, to whom we reiterate our willingness to help in any way we can.

Cuba has repeatedly expressed its solidarity with the peoples of Türkiye and Syria, after the devastating earthquake that hit those countries seven days ago with a death toll of more than 35,000 lives and hundreds of thousands of injured altogether, figures that continue to increase, and incalculable material damage.

In order to materialize this solidarity, brigades of medical experts, who are members of the Henry Reeve Contingent and have worked in other nations during disaster situations, traveled to Türkiye and Syria.