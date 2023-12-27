Díaz-Canel: Cuba will never be among the indifferent

Havana, Cuba.- Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of the Republic, affirmed on Tuesday that the largest of the Antilles will never be among the indifferent, and raises its voice for Palestine again and again.

From his account in X, the president said that the genocide committed by the terrorist state of Israel in Gaza is a humiliation for all humanity.

How long will impunity last, how long will the way to murder be free, asked the head of state, using the hashtag #FreePalestine?

Cuba has historically supported the cause of the Palestinian people.

Since the beginning of the latest violent escalation in the conflict last October 7, the island has systematically condemned in all possible international forums the bombings against the population in Gaza and the destruction of their homes, hospitals and other civilian infrastructure.