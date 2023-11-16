Cuba’s performance at the head of the G-77 and China is praised in Cambodia

Havana, Cuba.- The Secretary of State of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation of Cambodia, Yentieng Puthirasmey, today praised in Phnom Penh Cuba’s performance as pro tempore president of the Group of 77.

Puthirasmey received the Cuban ambassador in the Kingdom, Liurka Rodríguez, who delivered an invitation from the Cuban president, Miguel Díaz-Canel, to Prime Minister Samdech Hun Manet to attend the G77 Leaders’ Summit on climate change, scheduled for next December in Dubai.

This meeting will contribute to strengthening international cooperation and channeling common actions to combat the harmful effects of climate change.

At the meeting, Puthirasmey particularly highlighted the successful celebration in Havana, last September, of the Summit of the Head of States and Government of the G77 in which Cambodia was represented by the Deputy Prime Minister Hang Chuon Naron.

She also praised the progress in cooperation between Cuba and Cambodia at the multilateral level and applauded the island’s recent election to be part of the UN Human Rights Council, as well as its achievements in that area recognized during the presentation of the National Report to the fourth cycle of the Universal Periodic Review of this body.

For her part, Rodríguez thanked the invariable position maintained by the Kingdom against the US economic, financial and commercial blockade on Cuba.

She stressed that such a position was presented once again before the General Assembly by the representative of Cambodia in the United Nations and endorsed with the vote in favor of the resolution that demands the cessation of the blockade, approved for the 31st time and with the support of the overwhelming majority of member countries.

In a meeting with members of the Association of Cambodian Graduates in Cuba, diplomats, sports collaborators and Cuban residents in Cambodia on the occasion of the 63rd anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, the Cuban ambassador stressed that these links have a key historical component.

She pointed out that respect, admiration and the identification of common objectives of progress, despite geographical distance, are hallmarks of bilateral ties, and noted the highest-level dialogue between the authorities of both nations and the cooperation agreements signed in various spheres.