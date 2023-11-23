asl Havana, Cuba.- Cuban vice president Salvador Valdés Mesa concluded a tour of African nations with a meeting with Prime Minister of Ethiopia Abiy Ahmed Ali.

Both parties agreed on the possibilities of cooperation in areas such as health, education, tourism, services and agriculture, as stated in X by the also member of the Political Bureau of the Cuban Communist Party.

Valdés thanked the support that Ethiopia grants in multiple international settings to the fight against the US economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed on Cuba.

For his part, Ali highlighted the support received from the Caribbean nation in difficult times and assured that Ethiopia will always be with Cuba for whatever is needed.

According to information from the Cuban presidency on the same social network, the Ethiopian Prime Minister expressed special gratitude from his people towards the historical leader of the Revolution, Fidel Castro.

The Cuban vice president and his delegation returned this Wednesday to Ethiopia after carrying out there between November 18 and 19 the third official visit of the tour of the continent.

The tour of Africa began this November 13 in Ghana and was followed by Guinea-Bissau, and after Ethiopia the Cuban delegation visited Rwanda.