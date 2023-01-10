Havana, Cuba.- Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel on Monday spoke by phone with his Brazilian counterpart Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to reaffirm his country’s support ahead of right-wingers´ violent attacks to destabilize his government. On Twitter, Díaz-Canel posted that “in a phone conversation with my brother President Lula, I reaffirmed all our solidarity towards him […]

On Twitter, Díaz-Canel posted that “in a phone conversation with my brother President Lula, I reaffirmed all our solidarity towards him and his government, ahead of Sunday’s violent incidents”, while adding: “I ratified the willingness to promote and strengthen bilateral ties for mutual benefits”.

After learning of vandalism actions by Bolsonaro´s supporters, the Cuban leader and other senior leaders and institutions strongly condemned these fascist actions and reaffirmed their support to the Brazilian people.