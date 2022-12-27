Havana, Cuba.- Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez denounced Twitter’s links with U.S. government agencies to carry out psychological warfare actions against Cuba and demanded a response on the matter. In his account on that social network, the Foreign Minister pointed out that the so-called Twitter Files, documents leaked to journalists on the management of that company, […]

Havana, Cuba.- Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez denounced Twitter’s links with U.S. government agencies to carry out psychological warfare actions against Cuba and demanded a response on the matter.

In his account on that social network, the Foreign Minister pointed out that the so-called Twitter Files, documents leaked to journalists on the management of that company, show that the U.S. intelligence agencies, the Pentagon and the State Department coordinated such activities.

At the same time, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) paid the company to respond to its requests, he added.

Among the targets of these actions were Cuban users, Rodriguez said, who in another message commented that the editor of Substack, Matt Taibbi, revealed that in the long lists of accounts that Twitter received with censorship indications, there were Cubans, ‘marked for moderation or digital execution’.

The editor also revealed that Washington was in constant contact, not only with the company, but with virtually all major technology companies, including Facebook, Microsoft, Verizon, Reddit and even Pinterest, the Foreign Minister added.

The Cuban Minister took advantage of the new evidence to repeat what he denounced before the United Nations General Assembly, last November 3rd, and demanded answers on the matter.

At that time, Rodríguez said that the U.S. government allocates tens of millions of dollars from the federal budget and covert funds, and recruits government institutions and private companies to finance political operators who carry out campaigns of disinformation, hatred and destabilization in digital networks against Cuba.

In this regard, he recalled that last October 24, Twitter and Meta (Facebook), which now has among its top executives the former campaign manager of an anti-Cuban Republican senator, simultaneously deployed censorship actions against Cuban public media and users.

As part of these actions, several publications were labeled as linked to the Cuban government, limiting their reach in the networks and eliminating accounts critical of the destabilizing operations against the Caribbean nation.

‘It was a selective, coordinated action that violates the right to free expression of Cubans and expresses the subordination of these companies to the arbitrariness of U.S. politicians’, he stressed.