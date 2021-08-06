Havana, Cuba.- President Miguel Diaz-Canel today underscored Cuba’s commitment to its youth in the effort to build the nation’s future.

Commenting on Twitter about a meeting held the day before with a hundred young people from different sectors at the Cadenas Square of the University of Havana (UH), the Cuban leader said: ‘When we talk to you, one feels very sure that we will have a better country as soon as possible’.

I was looking forward to spending more time at #UH. I felt that young people – and not only university students – wanted to say more. To enter the future you have to listen to them. #ACubaPonleCorazon, the head of state wrote in his profile on that social network.

Private sector workers, farmers, transportation workers and students participated in the dialogue on Thursday, in which Diaz-Canel affirmed that culture is the key to understanding the processes the country is going through and the relationship with the U.S. government.

He insisted that it is essential to recognize that the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the U.S. on Cuba exists and has historical reasons.

Among other issues, the meeting discussed the need to promote food production, as well as community participation, on which the President urged young people to propose and lead projects focused on the community.

The exchange was also attended by deputy prime ministers and heads of different portfolios.