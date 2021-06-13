Paris, France.- Cuban Deputy Prime Minister Ricardo Cabrisas paid a working visit to France this week, during which he signed new cooperation agreements and held talks with high-ranking officials to strengthen bilateral political and economic relations.

From Monday to Friday, Cabrisas carried out an extensive program that included the signing of two agreements with the French Development Agency (AFD), aimed at financing projects in strategic sectors for the island, such as health and water infrastructure.

On Friday, Cabrisas was welcomed by the Minister of Economy and Finance, Bruno Le Maire. The two officials reviewed the Paris-Havana ties, particularly in the areas of trade and cooperation.

Le Maire reiterated France’s willingness to strengthen the different bilateral programs and mechanisms in commercial matters and the support to French companies in the execution of mutually beneficial businesses.

He also underlined his country’s opposition to the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States on the island, a policy with a marked extraterritorial component, affecting banks and entities of other nations, including French ones.

Cabrisas’ visit deepened bilateral ties that had received a boost in early December last year, with the holding of the Fifth Bilateral Economic and Trade Commission, a forum held by video-conference in the context of Covid-19.