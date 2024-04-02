Havana, Cuba.- The Cuban Communist Party (PCC) and the United Left Movement (MIU) of the Dominican Republic signed a cooperation agreement aimed at consolidating relations of friendship and solidarity between both political forces.

The agreement was signed in Havana by the head of the Department of International Relations of the Central Committee of the PCC, Emilio Lozada, and the Secretary of International Affairs of the MIU, Martha Pérez.

The MIU highlighted that this step will allow the traditional friendly relations between the two parties to be specifically consolidated, from different areas.

It noted that the document includes 10 articles that outline the areas of action and convergence such as political training, communication and news media, social networks and partisan publications, as well as those related to research institutions subordinate to the respective national directorates of both parties.

They will also promote friendly exchange between social and mass organizations, and mutual and international solidarity.