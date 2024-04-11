Havana, Cuba.- Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel recalled today in his account on X, the victory of the Venezuelan people against the failed coup d’état perpetrated 22 years ago against the leader of the Bolivarian Revolution Hugo Chávez (1954-2013).

The Head of State recalled that “on April 10, 2002, Venezuela and the world were surprised by a coup by the “pitiyanqui” right wing against the constitutional President Hugo Chávez and the Bolivarian Revolution.”

Díaz-Canel highlighted that the Venezuelan people took to the streets and on April 13 brought their Commander back.

On April 11, 2002, the Venezuelan right wing promoted a coup against Chávez, after a bloody media campaign aimed at tarnishing the figure of the Bolivarian leader and the progressive ideals represented by him.

The leadership of the business association Fedecámaras and the private media, in complicity with sectors of the opposition and the ecclesiastic hierarchy, conspired with elements of the military high command to overthrow the President and place Pedro Carmona in the de facto presidency.

The coup was previously planned with a massacre against the Venezuelan people in the streets near the Miraflores Palace (seat of the Executive), through the use of snipers, in order to hold the Chávez Government responsible.

Hugo Chávez remained kidnapped by the plotted forces until his rescue on April 13 by military officers loyal to the constitutional order, who together with the popular insurrection in the streets put an end to the coup d’état.