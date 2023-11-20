Havana, Cuba.- A Cuban delegation is participating in the International Conference on the Promotion of the Rights and Empowerment of Women, which will be held in Baku, Azerbaijan.

According to the Cuban ambassador to Azerbaijan, Carlos Valdés, the Cuban part is headed by Anielka Fernández, member of the National Secretariat of the Federation of Cuban Women (FMC), and also integrated by Odalys García, Secretary of the organization in the province of Matanzas.

Valdés said that this meeting organized by the Republic of Azerbaijan, as part of its obligations at the head of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), is important to learn about the experiences and results achieved by the countries in their commitment to achieving the empowerment of women.

In its intervention before the plenary session of the conference that will be held on November 20 and 21 in Baku, the Cuban delegation said that their country promotes respect for human rights without discrimination.

The delegation highlighted that women are active beneficiaries of the development of the target society that has had the support of the FMC, which brings together 92 percent of Cuban women over 14 years of age.

The Cuban representatives also mentioned that the National Action Plan of the Republic of Cuba that followed up on the 4th UN World Conference on Women became the new national program for the advancement of women.

The Constitution of the Republic establishes in its articles that women and men have equal rights and responsibilities in the economic, political, cultural, labor, social, family and in any other area.