Havana, Cuba.- Cuba this Wednesday claimed the right of all countries to a future without coercive measures by drawing attention to the impact of these measures on more than a third of the world’s population, mainly in the Global South.

When speaking before the forum, the minister advisor of the Cuban mission to the UN, Mercedes de Armas, recalled the recent claims of leaders and high representatives rejecting these provisions during the high-level segment of the General Assembly.

Looking ahead to the 2024 Future Summit and its Pact, De Armas insisted on taking everyone’s concerns into account and committing to developing open, fair and inclusive negotiations.

She stressed that the Caribbean nation looks with hope and optimism at the negotiation process of a Future Pact for all that must be done transparently and that truly leaves no one behind, particularly developing countries.

The Cuban representative pointed out the US criminal and illegal blockade on the Caribbean island for more than 60 years. In this sense, she insisted that an inclusive and real Future Pact must reflect the rejection of such cruel measures and include a conscious and responsible call for an end to these policies.

For his part, the Secretary General of the United Nations, António Guterres, called for necessary steps to be taken within the organization to bridge the gap in aspirations “between the world as it is and the world as we know it can be”.

Regarding the presentation of the report Our Common Agenda, Guterres recognized progress despite the deep divisions of the current context.

He said that the planet has changed in the two years since the document was first published and that today’s update shows that the international community has changed too.

He announced the topics for the Future Summit next year, that is, the New Agenda for Peace, the reform of the international financial architecture, and the Global Digital Compact.

According to the head of the UN, the event will lay the foundation for significant decisions to be made in the future.