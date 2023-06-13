Havana, Cuba.- Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez announced today via Twitter that Cuba will hold the IV Conference The Nation and Emigration next November 18-19 in Havana. In a statement shared on the social network, the foreign minister stressed that the event is an expression of the Cuban government’s unequivocal will to continue deepening ties and […]

Havana, Cuba.- Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez announced today via Twitter that Cuba will hold the IV Conference The Nation and Emigration next November 18-19 in Havana.

In a statement shared on the social network, the foreign minister stressed that the event is an expression of the Cuban government’s unequivocal will to continue deepening ties and dialogue with its nationals abroad, “in defense of our sovereignty and for national development.”

He pointed out that the meeting will take place after having managed to control the epidemiological situation caused by the Covid-19 pandemic on the island thanks to the talent and efforts of scientists, health personnel and citizens.

He also acknowledged the selfless and permanent support of Cubans living abroad, who at the most critical moments of the pandemic sent medical supplies, despite the obstacles of the U.S. blockade.

He said that the dialogue of 1978, promoted by the historic leader, Fidel Castro, represented the beginning of a continuous and irreversible process of rapprochement between the Caribbean country and its compatriots, which has been strengthened with the passing of time and with the celebration of three conferences of The Nation and Emigration.

He recalled that emigration played a transcendent role in the organization of the Necessary War (1895-1898) against Spanish colonialism, and at present the participation of all Cubans continues to be relevant to preserve the homeland from those who pretend to deny its right to exist as a sovereign nation.

He added that the meeting will have a special meaning for young people, who although born in other latitudes identify with, defend and love the country (Cuba) of their parents and ancestors. “It will be an excellent opportunity to get closer to their roots,” he said.

He stressed that despite the permanent hostility of the U.S. government towards the island and the tightening of the blockade, “the natural and inevitable rapprochement of Cuba with its nationals abroad will continue by the will of our people and in the exercise of their free self-determination.”

He commented that as a result of the development of the relations of the Caribbean nation with its compatriots, the policies currently in force stimulate a greater participation of these in the processes of cultural and socioeconomic development taking place in the country.

“Let this meeting serve as a propitious space to debate and work together for the independence, full freedom and welfare of the homeland”, concluded Rodriguez.