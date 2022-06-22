Madrid, Spain.- Three events on the near horizon and the qualities of Cuba as a multifaceted destination, with the special value of its people, stood out at a meeting in Spain.

Tourism counselor for Spain and Portugal, Niurka Pérez Denis, announced the celebration of Biotur in Gibara, in the eastern province of Holguín, starting July 18, an opportunity directly related to the benefits of Cuba’s biodiversity.

Likewise, during the meeting with Spanish tour operators and journalists at the Cuban Embassy in Madrid, Pérez Denis referred to Turnat, another space devoted to nature that will be held in September in the western area of the Caribbean country, Pinar del Río, Havana, Mayabeque and Isla de la Juventud.

In addition, the Meliá Varadero Hotel will host the 24th edition of MITM Americas, Meetings & Incentive Travel Market, the oldest B2B MICE fair in the Americas and the Caribbean, from September 4 to 7.

For his part, Javier Tallada, strategic consultant of the DISSET firm in charge of conceiving the new advertising campaign for tourism in Cuba, commented that it will be in September when all the designed devices will be launched.