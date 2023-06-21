Belgrade, Servia.- Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel held a private meeting with Aleksandar Vucic, the head of state of Serbia, where he is on an official visit. Both leaders reaffirmed the will to continue strengthening the historic ties of friendship and cooperation that unite Cuba and Serbia and noted with satisfaction the excellent state of political […]

Both leaders reaffirmed the will to continue strengthening the historic ties of friendship and cooperation that unite Cuba and Serbia and noted with satisfaction the excellent state of political ties, Diaz-Canel said in a tweet.

In another tweet, the Cuban president expressed the willingness of both parties to promote economic, trade, and investment ties in areas of common interest, such as agriculture, biotechnology, culture, sports, education, health, and tourism. And he expressed his deep gratitude for the continued support to end the blockade.

In statements to the press, Vucic said he was proud of the Cuban president’s visit. We Serbs love the Cuban people. We are independent, sovereign countries. In the heart of Europe you have a people that supports you, he affirmed.

He particularly appreciated Cuba’s support for Serbia’s territorial integrity.