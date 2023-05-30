Beijing, China.- uba today promotes its tourist destinations and attractions while participating in the 2023 edition of the Tourism Plus Shanghai (TPS) fair, in eastern China and positioned among the world reference events. Its pavilion offers information on the island’s innovations in the so-called industry without chimneys, but also proposes an approach to the culture […]

Beijing, China.- uba today promotes its tourist destinations and attractions while participating in the 2023 edition of the Tourism Plus Shanghai (TPS) fair, in eastern China and positioned among the world reference events.

Its pavilion offers information on the island’s innovations in the so-called industry without chimneys, but also proposes an approach to the culture and authentic products that make it unique.

The event will last until Thursday and, in this context, representatives of the country will launch in Shanghai the Cuba Única campaign, whose official debut in China took place days ago in Guangzhou.

This initiative places the inhabitants, the benefits and values ??of the Antillean nation at the center of the attractions that distinguish its tourism sector.

The TPS brings together more than five thousand exhibitors from China and different parts of the world who present their catalogs of goods and services related to the hotel, gastronomy, activities, equipment and facilities of the sector. It is a platform that seeks to promote contacts, business opportunities, cooperation and investment among the many tourism actors.