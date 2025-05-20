Share

Havana, Cuba.- Authorities of Cuba and Belarus will convene in Havana today to create a platform for communication, with the goal of strengthening economic relations in the areas of trade and investment.

The forum will be held in the context of the holding in Havana of the twelfth session of the Intergovernmental Commission for Economic and Commercial Cooperation.

The event, which will take place at the National Hotel of Cuba, will feature a presentation of business opportunities in key sectors for both countries.

According to the Cuban Chamber of Commerce, the gathering will also provide an opportunity for one-on-one discussions between various organizations with the goal of finalizing potential alliances.

The 12th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission began on Monday, chaired by Carlos Luis Jorge Méndez, the first Deputy Minister of Foreign Trade and Investment of Cuba, and Evgeny Shestakov, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to deepening bilateral economic cooperation and exploring the opportunities in the fields of health, biotechnology, agriculture, food production, and industry.

The Commission for Economic and Commercial Cooperation serves as the governmental body responsible for overseeing the implementation of commitments and projects in these areas.

The objective of this twelfth session is taking tangible actions to define the Bilateral Economic Agenda signed in June 2024, planning joint efforts with a focus on the period from 2025 to 2026, while also considering the outcomes in the medium and long term.