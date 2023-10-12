United Nations, United Nations.- Cuba advocated Wednesday for making visible the impact of unilateral coercive measures on human rights during the dialogue promoted here with the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk.

The island’s alternate permanent representative to the UN, Yuri Gala, recalled that the promotion and protection of all human rights must be guided by the principles of impartiality, objectivity and non-selectivity, and the spirit of dialogue and cooperation.

The United Nations human rights system, including the Office of the High Commissioner, must contribute to addressing this issue on an objective, impartial and non-discriminatory basis, otherwise it would be delegitimized, he said.

The Office could make a greater contribution in favor of the realization of the right to development; and in making more visible the negative impact on human rights of unilateral coercive measures, which violate the Charter and international law.

The Cuban diplomat recalled the blockade imposed by the United States on his country as a clear example of this.

That policy constitutes a massive, flagrant and systematic violation of the human rights of Cubans, and prevents us from having the necessary resources to continue advancing in the promotion and protection of these, he stressed.

In addition, it represents the main obstacle to the development of the Caribbean country, said Gala.

The Cuban ambassador reiterated his nation’s willingness to continue strengthening the traditional cooperation with his office while ratifying support for the High Commissioner’s mandate.