Phnom Penh, Cambodia.- The signing of two cooperation agreements in the cultural and sports areas strengthens ties between Cambodia and Cuba, whose Prime Minister Manuel Marrero is on his second day of the official visit to Phnom Penh on Wednesday. The agreements were signed at the end of the official talks between Marrero and his […]

Phnom Penh, Cambodia.- The signing of two cooperation agreements in the cultural and sports areas strengthens ties between Cambodia and Cuba, whose Prime Minister Manuel Marrero is on his second day of the official visit to Phnom Penh on Wednesday.

The agreements were signed at the end of the official talks between Marrero and his counterpart Samdech Techo Hun Sen at the Peace Palace on Tuesday, in which they noted the progress in the bilateral relationship and ratified the commitment to continue strengthening it.

The visit by the Cuban head of Government, which concludes a tour of the Asian region, is highlighted by The Phnom Penh Post and The Khmer Times, which illustrate information with photos of the meeting between Marrero and Hun Sen, and the visitor paying honors at the Independence Monument.

On his first day of activities in Phnom Penh, Marrero, who is also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC), put flowers before the statue of late King Father Norodom Sihanouk, whose 100th anniversary of his birthday is on October 31.

According to the program announced by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, during his stay in this capital, which will last until October 6, Marrero will be received in audience by King Norodom Sihamoni.

He will also pay courtesy visits to Say Chhum, President of the Senate, and Heng Samrin, President of the National Assembly.

A little over a week ago, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen visited Havana, becoming the first high-ranking Cambodian leader to travel to the island since Cuba’s accession to the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia (TAC) two years ago.

During that visit, Hun Sen and Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel witnessed the signing of several agreements in the health, sports, and international relations sectors.

Hun Sen was particularly interested in receiving support in areas such as medicine and sports research and expressed his willingness to assess specific collaboration fronts because of the 32nd Southeast Asian Games, to be organized by Cambodia in 2023.

The Cambodian head of Government also held a meeting with the Cuban Revolution leader Raúl Castro and recalled his visit to Cuba in 1999, when he was awarded the José Martí Order by the historic leader of the Revolution, Fidel Castro.

Raul Castro, for his part, referred to Cambodia as pro tempore president of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in 2022 and ratified the will to strengthen Cuba’s cooperation with that regional bloc.

Phnom Penh and Havana established diplomatic relations on April 15, 1960.

The two nations, active members of the Non-Aligned Movement, have developed bilateral talks at the highest level and Cambodia continues to support the island in its struggle against the US economic, commercial and financial blockade.