Beijing, China.- China said that the recent visit of Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel is of great importance and significance for bilateral relations, reviewing the consensus reached during talks with President Xi Jinping.

Zhao Lijian, spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, stressed that the trip took place at an opportune moment and the Cuban president is the first from Latin America and the Caribbean to arrive in China after the 20th Congress of the Communist Party of China.

He referred to China’s willingness to work with Cuba and the rest of Latin America and the Caribbean to promote a partnership where equality, mutual benefit and common development prevail.

Zhao also mentioned Beijing and Havana’s willingness to strengthen coordination and collaboration in the context of the China-Celac forum and the Group of the 77+China.

After the talks with Xi, both countries signed 12 documents on cooperation in different areas to strengthen Havana-Beijing ties, established 62 years ago and described by both sides as solid.

The meeting also ended with a joint declaration reflecting the willingness of the parties to expand communication and relations in political, economic and multisectoral cooperation.