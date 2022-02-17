Brussels, Belgium.- Portuguese MEP Sandra Pereira on Wednesday denounced the obstacle posed by the US economic, commercial and financial blockade against Cuba so that other countries have access to the island’s scientific achievements regarding health.

Cuba’s successful medicine could become universal if the blockade imposed by the United States would have not taken effect, Pereira, who is a member of the Left Group in the European Parliament (GUE/NGL), warned in a written question to the European Commission, in which she urged that body to take an interest in the Cuban medicine Heberprot-P.

According to the Portuguese communist lawmaker, this unique medicine, capable of reducing amputation due to complications in diabetic foot ulcers, is just one example of the benefits the international community would obtain if Washington lifts its more-than-six-decade siege.

Pereira highlighted the achievements of the Cuban science and its progress, despite the US blockade, a policy tightened with 243 new measures during the administration of Donald Trump (2017-2021), and all are still in force under Joe Biden’s Government.

In that sense, the lawmaker mentioned the development in Cuba of its own Covid-19 vaccines, among them those administrated to the pediatric population.

The blockade prevents the island’s results from being shared and serving the world population, affecting not only the Cuban people, but all peoples, she said.