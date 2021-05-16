Havana, Cuba.- Cuba reported today 1,233 new infections with the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, eight deaths and the granting of 1,155 medical discharges for a total of 116,660 recovered patients from Covid-19.

The national director of Epidemiology of Cuba, Francisco Durán, explained that 23 thousand 21 tests were carried out in the Molecular Biology laboratories of the Caribbean country to detect the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.

At the moment, a total of 6,934 people are hospitalized due to Covid19, of them, 6,814 have a stable clinical evolution, while 120 cases are treated in intensive care, 78 in serious condition and 42 in critical condition.

Durán regretted the death of eight persons in the last hours, with which the number of deaths from the disease since the beginning of the pandemic rose to 804.

The head of Epidemiology in the Antillean nation specified that 154 children were detected with SARS-CoV-2 and are currently admitted with 912.

So far, 94.3 percent of pediatric cases in the Caribbean country have been recovered since March 2020.

The expert pointed out that of the 1,233 cases detected, 1,163 are autochthonous and 70 are imported.

From March 2020 to date 124 thousand 454 citizens fell ill with Covid-19 in Cuba.