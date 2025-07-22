Solidarity team from Medicuba Spain travels to Cuba for collaboration project

Havana, Cuba.- A team from Medicuba Spain is set to visit Cuba, having volunteered to collaborate for a period of ten days.

The delegation will stay in Santiago de Cuba until August 6, working on the restoration and renovation of educational facilities, helping to maintain the infrastructure affected by the restrictions imposed by the U.S. blockade.

The team is transporting 66 packages containing medical supplies, school and sports equipment, which were provided by organizations and individuals in support.

Before leaving Spain, the members of the brigade emphasized the humanitarian and solidarity nature of the project, and reaffirmed their dedication to Cuban sovereignty and resistance.