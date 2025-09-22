PCC leader reaffirms to Maduro he can always count on Cuba

Share

Caracas, Venezuela.- Roberto Morales Ojeda, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC), stated on Saturday that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro can always count on Cuba, its people, and the Revolution in the face of the imperialist onslaught.

After being welcomed at the Miraflores Palace, the seat of Government, along with the large delegation accompanying him, the PCC’s organization secretary announced the start of a signature collection process on the island next week in support of the Cuban Government’s Declaration in Defense of the Bolivarian Revolution.

Morales expressed, “Be confident that the leadership of the Party, the State, the Government, and especially the Cuban people, will begin a signature collection process next week.”

The party leader affirmed that the support for the Government Declaration should not only be a statement by the country’s leadership, but also by the entire people, in support of Venezuela against all the aggressions it faces.

He stated that upon completion of that process, they will send the books with all the signatures to the Venezuelan authorities and assured that millions of Cubans will endorse the call of the revolutionary government.

He noted that the call is also extended to the international community, the countries of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America-Peoples’ Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP), the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), and all worthy nations and governments that defend peace.

Morales extended warm greetings to Maduro on behalf of the leader of the Revolution, Raul Castro, and President and Secretary General of the PCC, Miguel Diaz-Canel.