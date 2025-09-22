Share

Havana, Cuba.- “The relationship between Cuba and Sao Tome and Principe is long-standing. Recently, we celebrated 50 years of diplomatic ties, marked by solidarity and collaboration in various areas,” said Esteban Lazo Hernández, member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Democratic Party of Sao Tome and Principe, upon receiving Celmira de Almeida do Sacramento dos Santos Lourenço, President of the National Assembly of the Democratic Republic of Sao Tome and Principe, at the National Capitol. She is on an official visit to Cuba, leading a parliamentary delegation.

After the traditional military ceremony and parade, and the playing of both national anthems, The two parliamentary leaders held official talks. Lazo Hernández highlighted the historic and close relations with our African sister nations and their invaluable contribution to the melting pot of Cuban nationality.

“I wish to reaffirm my gratitude for the support of São Tomé and Príncipe in our just demand for the end of the economic, commercial, and financial blockade imposed by the United States government,” added the Cuban legislator. He also shared information about the characteristics, composition, and activities of the current National Assembly of People’s Power.

Regarding the ties between the two national assemblies, Esteban Lazo urged that “the work of the parliamentary friendship groups between Cuba and São Tomé and Príncipe have a positive impact on the development of bilateral relations.”

For her part, Celmira de Almeida do Sacramento dos Santos Lourenço highlighted the importance of her official visit to Cuba, with the aim of strengthening interparliamentary relations and, especially, between the Cuban and São Tomé and Príncipe peoples.

“The relations between our nations are historic and based on the fraternal solidarity that has extended to us since the beginning of our independence; from this wonderful land that, with its history of resistance, struggle, and international solidarity, is an example to be followed by all those who seek a more just and equitable world,” he stated in his speech.

He also agreed on the importance of promoting regular and systematic exchanges between the parliamentary friendship committees and groups. Finally, he deeply expressed his gratitude for Cuba’s historic solidarity with his nation in various sectors, “an invaluable action that will never be forgotten by the people of São Tomé and Príncipe.”

Also present at the fraternal meeting were the Vice President and Secretary of the National Assembly of People’s Power and the Council of State, Ana María Mari Machado and Homero Acosta Álvarez, respectively; directors of the parliamentary committees; Yaisel Osvaldo Pieter Terry, president of the Parliamentary Friendship Group with the African country; Luis Alberto Amorós, Director of Sub-Saharan Africa at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; and International Relations officials from the National Assembly.

Following the official talks, the presidents of the national assemblies of Cuba and São Tomé and Príncipe signed an interparliamentary cooperation agreement.

As part of her official visit to Cuba, the President of the National Assembly of the Democratic Republic of São Tomé and Príncipe laid a wreath in honor of National Hero José Martí at the Memorial that perpetuates the work of the Apostle, in Havana’s Revolution Square. She was accompanied by the Vice President of the Cuban Legislature, Ana María Mari Machado.

She also toured the Fidel Castro Ruz Center, where she delved into the thought, work, life, and example of the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution, as well as his close friendship with Africa and other peoples.