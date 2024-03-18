Havana, Cuba.- The use of the drug HeberFeron improves the quality of life of the albino community in Cuba, the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (CIGB) disclosed today.

The CIGB, one of the most important scientific research institutions on the island, reflected on its X account that it is advancing the skin cancer health project for these people in the eastern province of Santiago de Cuba.

HeberFeron is a combination of recombinant human alpha and gamma interferons, which shows synergistic effects in reducing the proliferation of several cancer cell lines, a formulation approved in Cuba for the treatment of basal cell carcinoma.

This medicine impacts a better quality of life for people with this condition, said the CIGB, which works in the fields of medicine and biology in order to improve human health, the agricultural sector and the environment.

All members of that human group with an early diagnosis of the disease have the possibility of receiving treatment with this drug.

A multidisciplinary team integrates the project that became a new type of consultation where specialists from the areas of care for people with this pathology come together: dermatology, ophthalmology, genetics and psychology, among others.