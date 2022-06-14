Paris, France.- The Cuba Coopération France (CubaCoop) association confirmed a second transfer of 60,000 euros for the recovery of the truck fleet of the Water and Sanitation business group.

The initiative is part of the tripartite collaboration between CubaCoop, the Interdepartmental Sanitation Service of the Parisian Agglomeration, and the National Institute of Hydraulic Resources of Cuba, based on an agreement signed in January 2020.

The financing corresponds to the execution of a three-year project of about 170 thousand euros to repair 72 pit-cleaning trucks and four high-pressure trucks, in need of spare parts for their exploitation.

The financing is used to purchase bearings, seals, joints, pallets, valves and depressors for trucks.

So far, 120,000 euros have been transferred from France, corresponding to the contribution planned for 2021 and 2022, with only the 48,000 for next year remaining, when the 76 trucks should be ready.

CubaCoop participates in several projects aimed at supporting the socioeconomic development of Cuba, both nationally and provincially, in sectors ranging from food security and water to renewable energy, culture and sports.