Havana, Cuba.- The National Union of Health Workers (SNTS) of Cuba has strengthened working relations with organizations from several countries in its half century since its founding, said Santiago Badía, the organization’s general secretary and specialist in second degree of Comprehensive General Medicine.

“We maintain a close link with the South African Health Workers Union, as well as with UNISON, the largest trade union in the United Kingdom,” Badía told Prensa Latina.

As a member of CLATE, an international trade union organization that brings together state workers from Latin America and the Caribbean, we communicate constantly, and every three months we exchange on various topics of interest to the region, he said.

The SNTS has taken steps forward with sister federations of Canada, interested in knowing the truths about Cuba.

Badía described as excellent the relations with the American Nurses Association, whose members have visited Cuba and have received courses at the National School of Public Health, in Havana.

According to Badía, a representative of the French Health Union recently praised Cuba for having developed three Covid-19 vaccines and another two vaccine candidates, despite being an underdeveloped country, and lamented that her highly developed nation does not even have a vaccine candidate.

Referring to the brotherhood with other nations in the fight with Covid-19, Badía stressed that Cuba is unique, and remains solidary with the world and the people.