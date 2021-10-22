Havana, Cuba.- Cuba confirmed today 1,476 positive cases for SARS-CoV-2, the cause of Covid-19, and 20 deaths from complications related to the disease, numbers slightly higher than those from yesterday.

The country thus totals 943,038 diagnosed since the beginning of the pandemic on March 11, 2020, and 8,153 deaths, according to national head of epidemiology of the Health Ministry, Francisco Durán, during his usual morning television appearance.

29,198 people remain admitted, of them 11,341 suspects to the Covid-19; 1,819 in epidemiological surveillance and 6,038 with the active virus, 354 less than the previous day, a number that has been decreasing for almost a month.