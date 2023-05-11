Havana, Cuba.- José Ángel Portal, Cuban Minister of Public Health, reported that the country is among the 10 with the most citizens immunized against the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes Covid-19. Accoriding to the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology, 90.7 percent of the Cuban population had been immunized by the end of 2022. To date, […]

Havana, Cuba.- José Ángel Portal, Cuban Minister of Public Health, reported that the country is among the 10 with the most citizens immunized against the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes Covid-19.

Accoriding to the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology, 90.7 percent of the Cuban population had been immunized by the end of 2022.

To date, 10 million 737 thousand two people have received a dose of one of the Cuban Soberana 02, Soberana Plus and Abdala vaccines, of whom 9 million 454 thousand 290 already have the second dose and the third 9 million 152 thousand 60.

10 million 13 thousand 599 people have the complete vaccination scheme, which represents 90.7 percent of the Cuban population.

The digital site of the Ministry of Public Health specified that eight million 725 thousand 52 citizens have reinforcement doses.