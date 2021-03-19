Cuba is collaborating with several countries on projects for the development of Covid-19 vaccines, the Cuban Business Group of the Biotechnological and Pharmaceutical Industries (BioCubafarma) reported on Thursday.

On its Twitter account, it reported that Cuba is working with other countries such as China, Venezuela, Iran and Mexico as part of its strategy to develop vaccines.

On Jan. 8, the Finlay Vaccines Institute (IFV), the leader of three of the five vaccines developed by Cuba against the disease, and the Pasteur Institute, from Iran, signed an agreement to conduct a phase III clinical trial of Soberana 02, the most advanced Cuban vaccine candidate, in Iran.

On the importance of this procedure, IFV explained that the incidence may change during the trial, so they will have to have several phase III trials in place in different scenarios with other incidence rates, such as those in Iran.

Experts claim that this is another step to validate the safety and power of the Cuban vaccine candidate, which will have to prove its real effectiveness.

Some 100,000 doses have been sent to the Pasteur Institute, and if the final effectiveness results are confirmed, this vaccine will be massively produced in Iran as well, Spokesman of the Iranian Food and Medicine Organization, Kianush Yahanpur, announced.

In another tweet, posted on Thursday, BioCubafarma reiterated that the production capacities for the Cuban Covid-19 vaccines are guaranteed.

It pointed out that production lines in several of its enterprises are currently manufacturing the vaccines, and others can be included if necessary.