Havana, Cuba.- Cardiovascular diseases continue today in Cuba as the first cause of death and of economic and labor impact on society, according to Dr. Eduardo Rivas, president of the Cuban Society of Cardiology.

The specialist specified that this phenomenon has occurred on the island for more than 60 years and described it as the origin of insufficiencies in production and incorporation into work, since heart attacks and ischemic heart disease appear every day at ages early, precisely when human beings are most useful.

He noted that cardiovascular diseases, recognized as endemic in the first world, also affect the family constitution and other aspects that express social, economic development and quality of life, a situation not exclusive to Cuba. Known as the great scourge of humanity in the last two centuries, this condition has a very significant impact on human being and society at a global level.

When commenting on the 10th Cuban Congress of Cardiology, he announced that it opens positive expectations due to the presence of professionals of international prestige, despite the economic and material limitations of the country.

Rivas highlighted the participation and conferences presented by doctors Daniel Piñeiro, president of the World Federation of Cardiology, and American cardiologists Joseph Hill, Richard Chazal, as well as others from Ecuador, Spain, Argentina, Canada, the United States and the United Kingdom.

He announced that Cuba will present the results and progress of cardiology based on primary health care, prevention programs and its professionals, who have a high scientific and medical level.

The support of the Cuban Society of Cardiology, created 86 years ago and the third in Latin America and the twelfth in the world, has contributed to this, making Cuba the founder of international cardiology.

About 500 delegates participate in the event, who are in charge of debates about cardiovascular prevention, treatment of high blood pressure and diabetes mellitus, disease control and new technologies implemented in the sector.