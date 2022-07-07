Washington, United States.- Cuban-American activist Carlos Lazo is organizing a new action to raise medical assistance for the Cuban people on July 16 in Los Angeles, California.

Such an initiative will take place at the McCarthy Church in L.A. It will be supported by other activists and solidarity groups that also call for the end of the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the US government on Cuba.

According to organizers, the three-hour meeting will be the perfect setting to condemn the hostile US policy towards Cuba and to call for its immediate cessation.

Thanks to the Bridges of Love project, led by Carlos Lazo, and other US and global organizations supporting the Cuban Revolution, about $25,000 were collected in past June in order to buy essential medicine for children who request immediate liver transplants.

“Bridges of Love, along with the Code Pink organization and other solidarity platforms, have managed to reaped funds in a 10-day campaign,” Carlos Lazo stressed upon his arrival in Havana with the donation.

The Cuban-American professor acknowledged that each materialized idea is part of the patriotic emigration´s work and efforts, which defends the lifting of the US blockade as well as the end of hate campaigns so that bridges of love are built between the Cuban and American peoples.