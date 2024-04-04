Havana, Cuba.- Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel said Wednesday that he was honored to have the opportunity to share with members of the Union of Young Communists who were decorated in the context of the 12th Congress of that organization.

On the social network X, the president said that those honored the day before have extraordinary merits in their studies, work, family life and also in their communities.

Boys and girls who are an example for all of us. #GenteQueSuma wherever they are, he said in his message.

The Cuban head of state headed last Tuesday the ceremony of delivery of the Flag of Honor of the Union of Young Communists of Cuba (UJC) to ten outstanding centers of the Caribbean country.

On that occasion, he also awarded the Julio Antonio Mella Order to militants for extraordinary merits in study, creative work or in the defense of the interests of the young generation.

During the ceremony, more than 30 young workers were also recognized with the Abel Santamaría Cuadrado Medal for their revolutionary attitude and notable merits achieved.

Likewise, the José Antonio Echeverría Medal was awarded to about eight outstanding students in study and research.

The XII Congress of the UJC will be held until tomorrow with the participation of some 400 delegates and about a hundred guests, under the slogan “Create your Happiness”.