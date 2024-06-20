Share

Havana, Cuba.- Members of the Simón Bolívar Training Ship, of the Venezuelan Navy, exchanged this Tuesday with teachers and students from educational centers in Santiago de Cuba.

The visit to the institutions named after Venezuelan patriots becomes a tribute to those who gave their lives for social equality and freedom in the countries of the continent, and is also part of the ship’s program in this province.

At the Simón Bolívar semi-boarding school, visitors received an explanation about the composition of the institute. Also, tribute was paid to Hugo Rafael Chávez Frías, who was president of Venezuela and friend of Cuba.

Leonardo Segovia, Minister Counselor of the Embassy of the Bolivarian Republic in Cuba, expressed gratitude for the welcome offered at the school. For his part, Captain Ronald José Briseño Huerta, commander of the ship, asserted the commitment to continue the excellent bilateral relations.

Moreover, the Venezuelan visitors donated books that narrate the memories of the Battle of Carabobo and part of the past and contemporary history of Venezuela, with the aim of contributing to the comprehensive education of the students.

As part of the program, the delegation visited the Fabricio Ojeda Primary School, a center that reveres the man who was a journalist, politician and commander of the Venezuelan guerrilla in the sixties of the 20th century.

The ship known as The Ambassador without Borders arrives for the fifth time in Santiago, as part of the 34th Foreign Instruction Cruise in 2024.