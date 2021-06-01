Havana, Cuba.- We will make Cuba’s image even greater in the United States and the world, said Gail Walker, executive director of Pastors for Peace, upon receiving the Cuban Friendship Institute (ICAP) 60th Anniversary commemorative seal.

In almost 30 years of Pastors for Peace caravans, many things have been achieved, said Walker on behalf of the organization during the ceremony of recognition with the seal ICAP is conferring exceptionally to groups and personalities with an outstanding and uninterrupted work in solidarity with Cuba.

For his part, Fernando González, president of ICAP, highlighted the history of work that, in defense of the Cuban Revolution, more than two thousand friendship associations and solidarity groups in 163 countries have undertaken from different continents of the world.