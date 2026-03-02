Share

Havana, Cuba.- During the presentation of the book Premoniciones de Fidel (Fidel’s premonitions) in Havana, the Brazilian Dominican friar and social activist Frei Betto urged the Committees for the Defense of the Revolution (CDRs) to strengthen their work in the communities.

In his remarks, Betto—who is familiar with the Cuban reality and has a social role as an advisor to the workers’ pastoral ministry in Brazil—reflected on the strategic value of the said mass organization in the present circumstances, marked by economic difficulties and the intensification of the US blockade.

“There may be an electrical but not a revolutionary blackout,” the theologian said, stressing that the CDRs are the structure that can best prevent this by keeping popular conscientiousness and mobilization capacity alive in the neighborhoods by engaging them in high-impact tasks.

The religious leader warned against what he calls a recurring error of the continental left: relinquishing grassroots political work by ceding the political education of the masses to fantastical magic or internet platforms controlled by the enemy.

In this regard, he referred to the role of the CDRs during the complex Special Period of the 1990s, when organized neighbors turned vacant lots into gardens to alleviate food shortages, and urged the revitalization, encouragement, and expansion of these community structures to step up social and humanitarian work, from connecting a sick person with the health system to offering a new purpose to a retiree or educating children.

He recalled that, like the Vietnamese who fought the empire, the Cuban people, organized from their neighborhoods, will find solutions to keep ensuring “that everyone enjoys dignity and well-being.”

The book Premoniciones… compiles reflections on the historical leader of the Cuban Revolution and his permanent influence on emancipatory thoughts across the Latin American region.