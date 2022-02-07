Havana, Cuba.- Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel inaugurated today the International Congress on Higher Education University 2022, at the Convention Palace of this capital, with a conference on government management based on science and innovation.

The event will debate until next Friday the challenges of this education in virtual and face-to-face activities, due to the conditions imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to statistics from the Ministry of Higher Education, 1,786 papers will be presented, more than 200 of them by foreigners from some 20 countries.

The University 2022 Congress has been held in Cuba since 1998 to analyze the most pressing issues that have an impact on higher education.